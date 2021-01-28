Muere la reconocida actriz Cloris Leachman

La destacada actriz y comediante Cloris Leachman, que protagonizó algunas de las películas y programas de televisión más importantes de Hollywood murió a sus 94 años.

De acuerdo al portal TMZ, Leachman perdió la vida por causas naturales este martes por la noche en su casa de Encinitas, California a lado de su hija, Dinah. El mismo medio informó que su hijo detalló que murió en paz.

“Ella tuvo la mejor vida de principio a fin que podrías desear para alguien. Estaba en paz y dejó a todos con mucho amor”, explicó su hijo para TMZ.

Cloris Leachman Dead at 94 https://t.co/NFgMbAA3Mj — TMZ (@TMZ) January 27, 2021

La carrera de Cloris comenzó después de que compitiera en Miss América de 1946. Además, ganó un Oscar en 1971 por su papel en la cinta ‘The Last Picture Show’. Ganó 2 premios Emmy por el papel y un Globo de Oro a la mejor actriz de televisión por ‘Phyllis’.

También acumuló premios Emmy por ‘A Brand New Life’ y ‘Cher’ en los 70, ‘La mujer que hizo un milagro’ en los 80, ‘La tierra prometida’ en los 90 y más recientemente, ‘Malcolm in the Middle’. En total tuvo 22 nominaciones al Emmy, convirtiéndose en la actriz más nominada de la historia, y sus 8 victorias son la mayor cantidad de todos los tiempos.

Otros papeles notables son ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’, ‘WUSA’, ‘Yesterday’, ‘Spanglish’, ‘Raising Hope’ y el reinicio de ‘Mad About You’. Además le prestó su voz a personajes en las películas de ‘The Croods’ y ‘Bob’s Burgers’.

Así se despiden de una leyenda.

Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. From a groundbreaking role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to the films of Mel Brooks and her Oscar-winning turn in Peter Bogdanovich's "The Last Picture Show," she never lost her ability to shock, delight and surprise us. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tcyfF1uzWj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 27, 2021

We are saddened by Cloris Leachman’s passing and send our condolences to her family. She dazzled in the ballroom, and will always be a beloved member of the Dancing with the Stars family. pic.twitter.com/3MmAb6IZHf — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) January 28, 2021