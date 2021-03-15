Difunden la lista de nominados a los Oscar 2021

Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra fueron los encargados de dar a conocer la lista de nominados de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos.
Aunque muchos mexicanos esperaban la nominación de ‘Ya no estoy aquí’ en la lista, esta quedó fuera y cientos de seguidores convirtieron en ‘trending topic’, el nombre de la cinta que conquistó a muchos espectadores en algunos Festivales internacionales.
Sin más, esta es la lista de los nominados:
Mejor Película:
- ‘The Father’.
- ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.
- ‘Mank’ ‘Minari’.
- ‘Nomadland’.
- ‘Promising young woman’.
- ‘Sound of metal’.
- ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’.
Mejor Actriz:
- Viola Davis (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’).
- Andra Day (‘The United States VS. Billie Holiday’).
- Vanessa Kirby (‘Fragmentos de una mujer’).
- Frances McDormand (‘Nomadland’).
- Carey Mulligan (‘Promising Young Woman’).
Mejor Actor:
- Riz Ahmed (‘Sound of metal’).
- Chadwick Boseman (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’).
- Antohony Hopkins (‘The Father’).
- Gary Oldman (‘Mank’).
- Steven Yeun (‘Minari’).
Mejor Director:
- Thomas Vinterberg (‘Otra ronda’).
- Chloé Zao (‘Nomadland’).
- David Fincher (‘Mank’).
- Lee Isaac Chung (‘Minari’).
- Emerald Fennell (‘Promising Young Woman’).
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
- Maria Bakalova (‘Borat 2’).
- Glenn Close (‘Hillbilly Elegy’).
- Olivia Cloman (‘The Father’).
- Amanda Seyfried (´Mank’).
- Yuh-Jung Youn (‘Minari’).
Mejor Actor de Reparto:
- Sacha Baron Cohen (‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’).
- Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’).
- Leslie Odom Jr. (‘One Night in Miami’).
- Paul Raci (‘Sound of metal’).
- Lakeith Stanfield (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’).
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario:
- ‘Emma’ (Alexandra Byrne).
- ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ (Ann Roth).
- ‘Mank’ (Trish Summerville).
- ‘Mulan’ (Bina Daigeler).
- ‘Pinocchio’ (Massimo Cantini Parrini).
Mejor Banda Sonora:
- Terence Blanchard (‘Da 5 Bloods’).
- Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross (‘Mank’).
- Emile Mosseri (‘Minari’).
- James Newton Howard (‘News of the world’).
- Trent Reznor, Jon Batiste y Atticus Ross (‘Soul’).
Mejor Sonido:
- ‘Greyhound’ ‘Mank’.
- ‘News of the world’.
- ‘Soul’.
- ‘Sound of metal’.
Mejor Película Internacional:
- ‘Another Round’ (Dinamarca).
- ‘Better Days’ (Hong Kong).
- ‘Collective’ (Rumania).
- ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ (Túnez).
- ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ (Bosnia y Herzegovina).
Mejor Fotografía:
- ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.
- ‘Mank’.
- ‘News of the world’.
- ‘Nomadland’.
- ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’.
Mejor Película Animada:
- ‘Onward’.
- ‘Over the Moon’.
- ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’.
- ‘Soul’.
- ‘Wolfwalkers’.
Mejor Guión Adaptado:
- ‘Borat 2’.
- ‘The Father’.
- ‘Nomadland’.
- ‘One Night in Miami’.
- ‘The White Tiger’.
Mejor Guión Original:
- ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.
- ‘Minari’.
- ‘Sound of metal’.
- ‘Promising Young Woman’.
- ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’.
Mejor Edición:
- ‘The Father’.
- ‘Nomadland’.
- ‘Promising Young Woman’.
- ‘Sound of Metal’.
- ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’.
Mejor Canción Original:
- ‘Fight for you’ (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’).
- ‘Hear my voice’ (‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’).
- ‘Husavik’ (‘Eurovision song contest: the story of fire saga’).
- ‘Io sí (seen)’ (‘La vita davanti a se’).
- ‘Speak now’ (‘One Night in Miami’).
Mejor Diseño de Producción:
- ‘The Father’.
- ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ .
- ‘Mank’ ‘News of the World’.
- ‘Tenet’.
Mejores Efectos Especiales:
- ‘Love and Monsters’.
- ‘The Midnight Sky’.
- ‘Mulan’.
- ‘The One and Only Ivan’.
- ‘Tenet’.
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería:
- ‘Emma’ ‘Hillbilly elegy’.
- ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’.
- ‘Mank’.
- ‘Pinocho’.
Mejor Documental:
- ‘Collective’.
- ‘Crip Camp’.
- ‘El agente topo’.
- ‘My octopus Teacher’.
- ‘Time’.
Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción:
- ‘Feeling trough’.
- ‘The letter room’.
- ‘The present’.
- ‘Two distant strangers’.
- ‘White eye’.
Mejor Cortometraje Animado:
- ‘Burrow’.
- ‘Genius Loci’
- ‘If Anything Happens, I Love You’.
- ‘Opera’.
- ‘Yes – People’.
Mejor Cortometraje Documental:
- ‘Colette’.
- ‘A concerto is a conversation’
- ‘Do not split’.
- ‘Hunger Ward’.
- ‘A love song for Latasha’
El próximo 25 de abril los Premios de la Academia darán a conocer a los ganadores de esta extensa lista, donde México no aparece por primera vez en muchos años.
¿Quién es su favorito?
