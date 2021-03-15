Contacto
Difunden la lista de nominados a los Oscar 2021

15 marzo, 2021
Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra fueron los encargados de dar a conocer la lista de nominados de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos.

Aunque muchos mexicanos esperaban la nominación de ‘Ya no estoy aquí’ en la lista, esta quedó fuera y cientos de seguidores convirtieron en ‘trending topic’, el nombre de la cinta que conquistó a muchos espectadores en algunos Festivales internacionales. 

Sin más, esta es la lista de los nominados:

Mejor Película:

  • ‘The Father’.
  • ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.
  • ‘Mank’ ‘Minari’.
  • ‘Nomadland’.
  • ‘Promising young woman’.
  • ‘Sound of metal’.
  • ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’.

Mejor Actriz:

  • Viola Davis (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’).
  • Andra Day (‘The United States VS. Billie Holiday’).
  • Vanessa Kirby (‘Fragmentos de una mujer’).
  • Frances McDormand (‘Nomadland’).
  • Carey Mulligan (‘Promising Young Woman’).

Mejor Actor:

  • Riz Ahmed (‘Sound of metal’).
  • Chadwick Boseman (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’).
  • Antohony Hopkins (‘The Father’).
  • Gary Oldman (‘Mank’).
  • Steven Yeun (‘Minari’).

Mejor Director:

  • Thomas Vinterberg (‘Otra ronda’).
  • Chloé Zao (‘Nomadland’).
  • David Fincher (‘Mank’).
  • Lee Isaac Chung (‘Minari’).
  • Emerald Fennell (‘Promising Young Woman’).

Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

  • Maria Bakalova (‘Borat 2’).
  • Glenn Close (‘Hillbilly Elegy’).
  • Olivia Cloman (‘The Father’).
  • Amanda Seyfried (´Mank’).
  • Yuh-Jung Youn (‘Minari’).

Mejor Actor de Reparto:

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’).
  • Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’).
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (‘One Night in Miami’).
  • Paul Raci (‘Sound of metal’).
  • Lakeith Stanfield (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’).

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario:

  • ‘Emma’ (Alexandra Byrne).
  • ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ (Ann Roth).
  • ‘Mank’ (Trish Summerville).
  • ‘Mulan’ (Bina Daigeler).
  • ‘Pinocchio’ (Massimo Cantini Parrini).

Mejor Banda Sonora:

  • Terence Blanchard (‘Da 5 Bloods’).
  • Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross (‘Mank’).
  • Emile Mosseri (‘Minari’).
  • James Newton Howard (‘News of the world’).
  • Trent Reznor, Jon Batiste y Atticus Ross (‘Soul’).

Mejor Sonido:

  • ‘Greyhound’ ‘Mank’.
  • ‘News of the world’.
  • ‘Soul’.
  • ‘Sound of metal’.

Mejor Película Internacional:

  • ‘Another Round’ (Dinamarca).
  • ‘Better Days’ (Hong Kong).
  • ‘Collective’ (Rumania).
  • ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ (Túnez).
  • ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ (Bosnia y Herzegovina).

Mejor Fotografía:

  • ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.
  • ‘Mank’.
  • ‘News of the world’.
  • ‘Nomadland’.
  • ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’.

Mejor Película Animada:

  • ‘Onward’.
  • ‘Over the Moon’.
  • ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’.
  • ‘Soul’.
  • ‘Wolfwalkers’.

Mejor Guión Adaptado:

  • ‘Borat 2’.
  • ‘The Father’.
  • ‘Nomadland’.
  • ‘One Night in Miami’.
  • ‘The White Tiger’.

Mejor Guión Original:

  • ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.
  • ‘Minari’.
  • ‘Sound of metal’.
  • ‘Promising Young Woman’.
  • ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’.

Mejor Edición:

  • ‘The Father’.
  • ‘Nomadland’.
  • ‘Promising Young Woman’.
  • ‘Sound of Metal’.
  • ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’.

Mejor Canción Original:

  • ‘Fight for you’ (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’).
  • ‘Hear my voice’ (‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’).
  • ‘Husavik’ (‘Eurovision song contest: the story of fire saga’).
  • ‘Io sí (seen)’ (‘La vita davanti a se’).
  • ‘Speak now’ (‘One Night in Miami’).

Mejor Diseño de Producción:

  • ‘The Father’.
  • ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ .
  • ‘Mank’ ‘News of the World’.
  • ‘Tenet’.

Mejores Efectos Especiales:

  • ‘Love and Monsters’.
  • ‘The Midnight Sky’.
  • ‘Mulan’.
  • ‘The One and Only Ivan’.
  • ‘Tenet’.

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería:

  • ‘Emma’ ‘Hillbilly elegy’.
  • ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’.
  • ‘Mank’.
  • ‘Pinocho’.

Mejor Documental:

  • ‘Collective’.
  • ‘Crip Camp’.
  • ‘El agente topo’.
  • ‘My octopus Teacher’.
  • ‘Time’.

Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción:

  • ‘Feeling trough’.
  • ‘The letter room’.
  • ‘The present’.
  • ‘Two distant strangers’.
  • ‘White eye’.

Mejor Cortometraje Animado:

  • ‘Burrow’.
  • ‘Genius Loci’
  • ‘If Anything Happens, I Love You’.
  • ‘Opera’.
  • ‘Yes – People’.

Mejor Cortometraje Documental:

  • ‘Colette’.
  • ‘A concerto is a conversation’
  • ‘Do not split’.
  • ‘Hunger Ward’.
  • ‘A love song for Latasha’

El próximo 25 de abril los Premios de la Academia darán a conocer a los ganadores de esta extensa lista, donde México no aparece por primera vez en muchos años.

¿Quién es su favorito?

