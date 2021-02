Anuncian la muerte de Christopher Plummer

El reconocido actor canadiense, protagonista en ‘La novicia rebelde’, ‘The Sound of Music’ y ‘Knives Out’ lamentablemente perdió la vida a sus 91 años.

De acuerdo al portal Deadline Hollywood, su representante dio a conocer que el ganador a un Oscar por su interpretación en ‘Beginners’, murió este viernes en su casa en Connecticut.

Christopher Plummer, the dashing actor who played Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" and won an Academy Award at age 82, has died. His longtime manager Lou Pitt said Plummer died at home with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side. He was 91.https://t.co/DuxjF1WOoT

