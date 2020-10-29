Espectáculos
Aislinn Derbez responde a la demanda de divorcio de Mauricio Ochmann
Aislinn Derbez y Mauricio Ochmann aparentemente han dejado la reconciliación en el pasado y recientemente confirmaron a través de ‘Suelta la Sopa’ que la actriz ha decidido responder a la demanda de divorcio con el actor, lo que asegura que próximamente estarán felizmente divorciados.
Pero lo que más ha llamado la atención es que Aislinn aparentemente habría tomado esta decisión luego de encontrar el amor y paz con el fotógrafo Jesh de Rox, quien recientemente subió una fotografía de la actriz.
Aparentemente trabajan juntos en un centro de meditación, el cual es propiedad de Jesh, pero lo que más ha llamado la atención es un reciente mensaje que el también amigo de Aislinn compartió en redes sociales.
View this post on Instagram
the first woman i remember falling in love with looked at me like i was the only thing she had ever seen. or at least, the only one that mattered. i learned later that she looked at a great many things that way. you can imagine i wasn’t happy to find this out. i quickly learned to become jealous of flowers, of ex’s, of the hours she was asleep & other equally ridiculous things. but of course this was before all that. what i knew is that she looked at me that way & that i didn’t know how to look at me that way. & that i wanted to. bad. i think a lot of what we end up calling love starts that way – wanting something. & there’s a problem with that. several, really. to love someone is to respect their free will. that’s the clearest definition of love i have at this point, a few decades into the study of it. & wanting something for or from someone is pretty much the opposite of that. at this point you might want to assure me that you only want ‘the best’ for them. & maybe that’s true. maybe. but it’s still wanting. i was crazy about her. that’s probably more accurate than saying i loved her. looking back, i don’t think i saw her very well at all. when i told her i loved her (which i did often) i think part of what i meant was ‘please keep looking at me like that’. i knew there was something profound & important about that look. & i wasn’t wrong. it’s just that i was asking the wrong person to do it. & here you might say: ok, i get it. i have to learn to love myself, blah-blah, etc, etc. whatever that means. but there’s something really important about being able to get to the heart of this. it took me a really long time to learn how to see it & it’s worth using your head, even as a blunt instrument, to smash through the many layers of cliche and platitude that obscure it: i’ve noticed that the only thing a person can ever really be loved for is for being themselves. whatever other attention we receive for doing & being things others want us to be isn’t love. it’s something else. (continued in comments)
En la imagen habla sobre el amor y por supuesto da a conocer parte de su sentir en estos momentos y se lee: “La primera mujer de la que recuerdo que me enamoré me miró como si fuera lo único que había visto en su vida, o al menos, lo único que importaba (…) Me tomó mucho tiempo aprender a verlo (el amor) y vale la pena usar la cabeza, incluso como un instrumento contundente, para romper las muchas capas de clichés y lugares que lo oscurecen. He notado que lo único por lo que una persona puede ser amada de verdad es por ser ella misma. Cualquier otra atención que recibamos por hacer y ser cosas que otros quieren que seamos no es amor. Es otra cosa.”
Hasta este momento, la actriz no ha confirmado una nueva relación con nadie, ya que lo más importante para este momento es su pequeña hija Kailani, quien está rodeada de amor y cariño por parte de los dos actores.
View this post on Instagram
@mauochmann es el mejor papá que conozco. Su devoción y entrega a su paternidad es algo que nunca había visto antes en un hombre. Me siento muy afortunada de que mi hija tenga la oportunidad de tener un papá así. Me hace sentir muy tranquila y en paz el saber que su papá siempre la cuidará y amará tanto como yo. Me siento muy orgullosa de la familia que hoy tenemos (aunque no sea una familia convencional), del amor, respeto complicidad y confianza que hemos logrado. Feliz día del padre @mauochmann
¿Será su nuevo amor?
View this post on Instagram
it took me most of my life to understand how much of hearing has to do with the listener. it’s the speaker that gets the lion’s share of our attention. but it’s a most subtle work of art, deciding what something is as its offered to you. a most powerful. the only freedom that can’t be taken.
Te recomendamos
-
Noticiashace 6 días
Maestra descubre abuso a una de sus alumnas en clase virtual
-
Mundo locohace 6 días
Mujer sin cubrebocas escupe a usuario del transporte público
-
Noticiashace 6 días
Pasajeros abandonan cuerpos de presuntos asaltantes
-
Noticiashace 21 horas
Encuentran sin vida al hermano de Yolanda Andrade
-
Mundo locohace 7 días
Niña que le sopló a la vela del pastel de su hermanita, envía un mensaje a sus ¡seguidores!
-
Noticiashace 6 días
Angélica Rivera reaparece en redes sociales rejuvenecida
-
Espectáculoshace 3 días
Ana María Alvarado confirma que dio positivo a coronavirus
-
Mundo locohace 2 días
Dross presenta caso paranormal de una familia mexicana y conmociona las redes sociales