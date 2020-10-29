Aislinn Derbez responde a la demanda de divorcio de Mauricio Ochmann

View this post on Instagram

the first woman i remember falling in love with looked at me like i was the only thing she had ever seen. or at least, the only one that mattered.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ i learned later that she looked at a great many things that way. you can imagine i wasn’t happy to find this out. i quickly learned to become jealous of flowers, of ex’s, of the hours she was asleep & other equally ridiculous things.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ but of course this was before all that. what i knew is that she looked at me that way & that i didn’t know how to look at me that way. & that i wanted to. bad. i think a lot of what we end up calling love starts that way – wanting something.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ & there’s a problem with that. several, really.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ to love someone is to respect their free will. that’s the clearest definition of love i have at this point, a few decades into the study of it. & wanting something for or from someone is pretty much the opposite of that. at this point you might want to assure me that you only want ‘the best’ for them. & maybe that’s true. maybe. but it’s still wanting.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ i was crazy about her. that’s probably more accurate than saying i loved her. looking back, i don’t think i saw her very well at all.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ when i told her i loved her (which i did often) i think part of what i meant was ‘please keep looking at me like that’. i knew there was something profound & important about that look. & i wasn’t wrong. it’s just that i was asking the wrong person to do it.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ & here you might say: ok, i get it. i have to learn to love myself, blah-blah, etc, etc. whatever that means. but there’s something really important about being able to get to the heart of this. it took me a really long time to learn how to see it & it’s worth using your head, even as a blunt instrument, to smash through the many layers of cliche and platitude that obscure it:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ i’ve noticed that the only thing a person can ever really be loved for is for being themselves. whatever other attention we receive for doing & being things others want us to be isn’t love. it’s something else.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ (continued in comments)